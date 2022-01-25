BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,215,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 572,270 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $317,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BERY. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,783,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,319,000 after acquiring an additional 144,380 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 561.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 85,031 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 28.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at $488,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,035,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $68.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.60. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $74.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.56 and its 200 day moving average is $66.75.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BERY. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.27.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

