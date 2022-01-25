BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Holdings Lifted by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $987.21.

BLK opened at $786.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $119.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $899.32 and a 200-day moving average of $900.59. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $670.28 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 43.23%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.