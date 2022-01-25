BlackRock Inc. Sells 70,656 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,466,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70,656 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Terex worth $314,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,944,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,682,000 after acquiring an additional 544,495 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,051,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,327,000 after acquiring an additional 13,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Terex by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,100,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,044,000 after acquiring an additional 55,851 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 771.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,900,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,516,000 after buying an additional 1,682,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Terex by 463.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,671,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,620,000 after buying an additional 1,375,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

In other Terex news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $103,012.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $147,782.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,116 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

TEX stock opened at $41.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.65. Terex Co. has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.58.

Terex Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.