BlackRock Inc. Sells 972,890 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,252,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 972,890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of New Residential Investment worth $310,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 299,097 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 84,355 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 82,679 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRZ stock opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.85. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $11.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 72.99%.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Robert Mcginnis bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NRZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

