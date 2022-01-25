Blocery Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $467,276.00 (BLY)

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Blocery has a total market capitalization of $8.65 million and $467,276.00 worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocery coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blocery has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Blocery Coin Profile

BLY is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 404,649,997 coins. Blocery’s official message board is medium.com/@blocery . Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery . The official website for Blocery is blocery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

Blocery Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocery should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

