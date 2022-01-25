Blueshift Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 173.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,693 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979,125 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,744 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $339,405,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,497,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,864,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MS stock opened at $98.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.85. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $106.47. The company has a market capitalization of $176.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

