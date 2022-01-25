Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $3.80 Million in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 58,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 3.3% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 16.8% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Realty Income by 0.7% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in Realty Income by 0.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 39,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O stock opened at $68.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.93. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $74.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.29, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.92%.

Several brokerages have commented on O. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

