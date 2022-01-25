Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in U. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Unity Software by 6,700.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software stock opened at $110.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.63 and a beta of 2.31. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.31.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $286.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.14 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,134 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $32,537,529.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $225,131.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,793,010 shares of company stock valued at $310,026,177. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

