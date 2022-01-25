Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 55,935 The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 55,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.12 per share, for a total transaction of $74,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

CAKE opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $65.81.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.96.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

