Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,998,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,318,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 222.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,866,000 after buying an additional 991,782 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $1,964,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.6% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,562,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $740.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $770.64.

Shares of CHTR opened at $577.13 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.46 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $638.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $706.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

