Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 631 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in NVR by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in NVR by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in NVR by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 64 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its stake in NVR by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in NVR by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVR opened at $5,287.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 6.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5,578.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,225.22. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,982.44.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group began coverage on NVR in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,825.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,252.40.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

