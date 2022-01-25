Bluzelle (BLZ) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $6.11 Million

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Bluzelle has a market cap of $39.28 million and $6.11 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bluzelle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded down 30% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bluzelle alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00041974 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006594 BTC.

Bluzelle Profile

BLZ is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 324,657,059 coins. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bluzelle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bluzelle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.