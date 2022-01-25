BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (ZDV) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 27th

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of TSE:ZDV traded up C$0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$20.20. 223,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,200. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.50. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of C$16.31 and a 1-year high of C$20.79.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Canadian Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.