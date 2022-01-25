BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF stock traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$40.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,558,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,568. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$28.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$39.23.

