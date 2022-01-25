BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:ZRE)

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of TSE ZRE opened at C$26.42 on Tuesday. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a 1-year low of C$21.57 and a 1-year high of C$28.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.25.

