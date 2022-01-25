Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.71.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BOWFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.03 and its 200-day moving average is $40.10. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.07 million during the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 4.57%.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

