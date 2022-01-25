BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Sets New 1-Year High at $78.58

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.58 and last traded at $78.58, with a volume of 4201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.74.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BOC Hong Kong from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.27.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance.

