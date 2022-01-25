Bokf Na Acquires New Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,754 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MLM. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.9% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MLM. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $496.00 to $484.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $444.18.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $383.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $422.97 and its 200 day moving average is $389.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.71. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $280.38 and a 12-month high of $446.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

