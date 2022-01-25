Bokf Na Buys New Stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in RLI by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,596,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,775,000 after buying an additional 29,797 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in RLI by 81.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in RLI by 301.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 41,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 31,322 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in RLI by 1.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 348,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,428,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in RLI by 1.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RLI. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $106.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.79. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $117.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

