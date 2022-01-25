Bokf Na Makes New Investment in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Bokf Na bought a new position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,255 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,323 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 15,778 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,878 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 103,633 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.38) to GBX 2,300 ($31.03) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $620.50.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $64.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $82.07.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

