Bokf Na Purchases New Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,540 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 351,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,433,000 after purchasing an additional 24,931 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 218,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,699,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,990,000 after purchasing an additional 313,011 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,853.5% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.75.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $163.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.10. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $179.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

