Bokf Na Purchases Shares of 44,924 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 44,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HST. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 130,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 14,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,722,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,801,000 after acquiring an additional 231,692 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 284,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HST. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Compass Point raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average is $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.82 and a beta of 1.33. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $19.02.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

