Bokf Na Purchases Shares of 4,783 iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.2% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $142.45 on Tuesday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $155.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

