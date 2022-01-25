Bokf Na Takes Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,255 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,293,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,323 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 15,778 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,878 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 103,633 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,278,000. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.38) to GBX 2,300 ($31.03) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $620.50.

BHP opened at $64.61 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $51.88 and a 1 year high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.13.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

