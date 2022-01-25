Bokf Na Takes Position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 239.8% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $211,000.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:RNP opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.19. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $29.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.