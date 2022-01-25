Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 646,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,328 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,530,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $1,396,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in shares of Booking by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 3,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,556,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA raised its stake in shares of Booking by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 300,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,446,000 after buying an additional 14,407 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total value of $1,590,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,499,973 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,349.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,860.73 and a 1 year high of $2,687.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.51, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,322.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,324.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,749.04.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

