Boralex (TSE:BLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Boralex (TSE:BLX) to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BLX. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Boralex from C$52.25 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James set a C$56.00 target price on shares of Boralex and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Boralex and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$45.64.

Get Boralex alerts:

BLX opened at C$33.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion and a PE ratio of 129.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$30.04 and a 12-month high of C$56.06.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$130.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.6293843 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.