Boston Common Asset Management LLC Acquires 27,778 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 519,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,778 shares during the quarter. Cerner comprises 1.6% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $36,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CERN. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 63,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 30,131 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Cerner by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 264,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,643,000 after buying an additional 23,556 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,567,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Cerner by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 109,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,598,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $91.45. 67,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,297,842. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.40. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $67.96 and a 12 month high of $93.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.79%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.64.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

