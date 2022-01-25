Boston Common Asset Management LLC Acquires 278 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen stock traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.53. 35,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,495. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.