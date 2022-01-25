Boston Common Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,663 shares during the quarter. Mohawk Industries comprises approximately 1.2% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Mohawk Industries worth $28,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 213.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 96.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth $39,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.36.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,799. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.16 and its 200 day moving average is $184.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.51. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.64 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

