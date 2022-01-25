Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $14.56 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 38.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,297 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $14,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in American Express by 37.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 30.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.67.

NYSE AXP traded up $10.05 on Tuesday, hitting $168.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,963. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Express has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $189.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.93 and its 200 day moving average is $168.78. The firm has a market cap of $130.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.42. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

