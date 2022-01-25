Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $21.79 Million Holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,745 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $21,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in Roche by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 59,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roche by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 265,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roche by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roche by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AR Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roche by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Roche from CHF 360 to CHF 390 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roche has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.81.

Shares of Roche stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.80. 1,536,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,475. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.10. Roche Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.47.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.

