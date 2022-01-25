Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $731.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Properties updated its Q1 guidance to $1.72-1.74 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.30-7.45 EPS.

NYSE:BXP traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.25. 1,071,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,645. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $88.45 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 192.16%.

Several research analysts have commented on BXP shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.27.

In related news, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $486,053.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

