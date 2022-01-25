Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Position Lowered by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 797,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific makes up approximately 0.9% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $34,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BSX stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.15. The stock had a trading volume of 126,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,513,653. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $29,813.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $140,079.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,258,116 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BSX. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

