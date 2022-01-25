Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. Bottomline Technologies (de) posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $123.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.96 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPAY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

EPAY opened at $56.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -112.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $56.80.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $224,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 150,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 51,664 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

