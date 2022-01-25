Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 48,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,588,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $68,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BDN. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.14 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 5.43%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 475.03%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

