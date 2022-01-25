Brokerages Anticipate Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $270,000.00

Brokerages expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to announce $270,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $240,000.00 and the highest is $300,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics reported sales of $400,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $2.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 million to $2.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $910,000.00, with estimates ranging from $810,000.00 to $1.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,610.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AUTL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.

NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average is $5.96. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $9.12. The company has a market cap of $279.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 138.7% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 27,460 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 164.1% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,408,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after buying an additional 875,067 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 6,530.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after buying an additional 2,721,085 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 95.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 10,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

