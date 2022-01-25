Brokerages Anticipate AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Will Announce Earnings of $2.24 Per Share

Analysts expect AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) to post $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.27. AvalonBay Communities reported earnings per share of $2.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year earnings of $8.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $8.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $9.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Barclays upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.94.

AVB stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,076. The firm has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $161.10 and a 1-year high of $257.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.97%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

