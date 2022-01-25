Brokerages Anticipate Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.19. Elanco Animal Health posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Elanco Animal Health.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on ELAN shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of ELAN stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.48. 76,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,220,634. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of -19.08, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.83. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average of $31.67.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.79 per share, for a total transaction of $158,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.