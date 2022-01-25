Brokerages Anticipate Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $665.50 Million

Equities analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) will post $665.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gray Television’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $639.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $692.00 million. Gray Television reported sales of $792.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gray Television will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gray Television.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Gray Television in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:GTN opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is 13.11%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 133.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 213.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 501.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

