Brokerages Anticipate InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for InterDigital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.30. InterDigital reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 775%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full-year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for InterDigital.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.27 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.93%. InterDigital’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

IDCC has been the topic of several research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $141,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in InterDigital by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,912 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in InterDigital by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 394,662 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,822,000 after acquiring an additional 41,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in InterDigital by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 14,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDCC stock traded down $1.78 on Tuesday, hitting $66.83. 132,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 65.52, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. InterDigital has a 1-year low of $60.02 and a 1-year high of $85.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.22 and its 200 day moving average is $69.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.26%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InterDigital (IDCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.