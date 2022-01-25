Brokerages Anticipate Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Will Post Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will report earnings of $1.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Intuit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the highest is $1.97. Intuit reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year earnings of $11.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.54 to $12.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.86 to $14.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $780.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $802.00 to $715.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.29.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,405 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Intuit by 1,180.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,938,000 after buying an additional 1,096,374 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 537.2% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,137,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $613,550,000 after buying an additional 958,753 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 48,992.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 833,367 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 210.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,972,000 after purchasing an additional 438,702 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $534.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $625.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $580.63. Intuit has a 1-year low of $359.33 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

