Brokerages Anticipate Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to Announce $1.71 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will report $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $2.03. Lowe’s Companies reported earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year earnings of $11.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.82 to $12.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $13.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lowe’s Companies.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Evercore ISI raised Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.57.

NYSE:LOW opened at $232.35 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.70. The company has a market cap of $156.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 60,338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,596,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 22,466 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,688,000. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.