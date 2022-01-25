Brokerages Anticipate Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) will announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mistras Group’s earnings. Mistras Group reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mistras Group will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.69 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mistras Group.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $174.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.50 million. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,380,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,571,000 after buying an additional 159,507 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mistras Group by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 56,305 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Mistras Group by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 92,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Mistras Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 368,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mistras Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 27,424 shares during the period. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MG traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.00. 1,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,880. The company has a market capitalization of $206.21 million, a P/E ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.08. Mistras Group has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Mistras Group Company Profile

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mistras Group (MG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.