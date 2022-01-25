Brokerages Anticipate Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) will announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mistras Group’s earnings. Mistras Group reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mistras Group will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.69 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mistras Group.
Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $174.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.50 million. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,380,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,571,000 after buying an additional 159,507 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mistras Group by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 56,305 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Mistras Group by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 92,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Mistras Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 368,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mistras Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 27,424 shares during the period. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE MG traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.00. 1,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,880. The company has a market capitalization of $206.21 million, a P/E ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.08. Mistras Group has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
Mistras Group Company Profile
MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.
