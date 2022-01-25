Brokerages Anticipate National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to Announce $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.77. National Retail Properties posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Retail Properties.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NNN. Bank of America lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,400,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,056 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,767,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,385 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,981,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1,058.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 582,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,306,000 after purchasing an additional 532,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,555,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,910,000 after purchasing an additional 530,446 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.88. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a current ratio of 10.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 144.22%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.