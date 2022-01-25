Brokerages Expect Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will announce earnings per share of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.50. Air Transport Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $465.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.37 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

In related news, insider David R. Soaper bought 40,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.96 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $97,616.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 101,141 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 18,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 29,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATSG traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.20. The stock had a trading volume of 12,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,218. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.21. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.56.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

