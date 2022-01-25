Brokerages Expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $235.21 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will announce $235.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $254.80 million and the lowest is $214.75 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $163.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $824.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800.50 million to $840.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The business had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALNY. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.63.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $5,827,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 179.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALNY traded down $2.12 on Friday, hitting $134.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,888. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $125.08 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.10 and its 200 day moving average is $183.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.