Brokerages Expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to Post $2.78 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) will report earnings per share of $2.78 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.88. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce also posted earnings per share of $2.78 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will report full year earnings of $11.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.64 to $11.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $12.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share.

CM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 972,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,739,000 after purchasing an additional 23,519 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $125.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $84.65 and a 1-year high of $132.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 45.49%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

