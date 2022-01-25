Brokerages Expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to Post $0.99 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnerSys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.97. EnerSys posted earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

ENS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnerSys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnerSys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

EnerSys stock opened at $75.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.54. EnerSys has a one year low of $72.11 and a one year high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other EnerSys news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $200,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in EnerSys by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in EnerSys during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in EnerSys by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

