Brokerages Expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) will announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ earnings. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.81 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.96%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

AVAL stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.47. 314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $6.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,247,000 after buying an additional 158,334 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter valued at about $2,193,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter valued at about $1,688,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 14.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 117,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 15,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter valued at about $339,000. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

